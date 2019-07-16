UrduPoint.com
Republican Senator To Trump: Delete Tweet On Democratic Congresswomen

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Republican senator to Trump: delete tweet on Democratic congresswomen

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins on Monday called on President Donald Trump to delete a Twitter attack on four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying his comments went "way over the line.

"Trump sparked a political firestorm on Sunday when he sent a series of xenophobic tweets targeting the progressive lawmakers -- and Democrats had particularly decried the relative silence from the other side of the aisle.

Collins said that while she disagreed with the political views of the leftist representatives, "the president's tweet that some members of Congress should go back to the 'places from which they came' was way over the line, and he should take that down."

