Republican Wins North Carolina Special Election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Republican wins North Carolina special election

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Republican Dan Bishop won a North Carolina congressional seat Tuesday in a special election that served as a test for President Donald Trump ahead of his bid for a second term in 2020.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Bishop won 50.81 percent of the vote against 48.59 for Democrat Dan McCready, a former US Marine who had positioned himself as the moderate in the race, the final election of the 2018 midterm cycle.

The do-over stems from election fraud in 2018.

