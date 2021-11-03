Republican wins tight election in bellwether Virginia: US TV networks

(@FahadShabbir)

Arlington, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Republican candidate pulled off a stunning upset victory to take the governor's mansion in the US state of Virginia Wednesday, US tv networks projected, in a race seen as an early verdict on Joe Biden's presidency.

Newcomer Glenn Youngkin was 2.7 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the neck-and-neck tussle shortly after midnight, with more than 95 percent of the vote counted, prompting NBC and ABC to call the election for the Republican.

