Republicans backing 'attempted coup' with Biden objections: top Senate Democrat

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Wednesday accused Republican lawmakers planning to object to the certification of Joe Biden's election victory of endorsing an "attempted coup." Schumer's remarks came as Congress met in joint session to certify the Electoral College votes from the November 3 election that saw Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

Trump has made baseless claims of voter fraud and more than 140 Republican members of the House of Representatives and a dozen Republican senators have announced plans to object to the results.

"They have no evidence of widespread voter fraud upon which to base their objections," Schumer said. "That's because there is none.""An element of the Republican Party believes their political viability hinges on the endorsement of an attempted coup," Schumer said.