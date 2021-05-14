UrduPoint.com
Republicans Elect Pro-Trump Stefanik To House Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Republicans elect pro-Trump Stefanik to House leadership

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :US Republicans Friday installed congresswoman Elise Stefanik, an unapologetic defender of Donald Trump, as their new House conference chair, as the party seeks unity amid an explosive debate about its direction.

"Thank you to my colleagues for electing me to serve as House Republican Conference Chair," said Stefanik, a 36-year-old former moderate representing upstate New York.

"My focus is on unity," she told reporters after the vote elevated her to become the House's number three Republican -- and the most powerful Republican woman in Congress.

"The American people know that the stakes are incredibly high," she said, adding that a top party goal is crafting a coherent message to win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

"We're going to fight for (Americans) each and every day against the destructive, radical, far-left socialist agenda of President Joe Biden and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi that's destroying America," she said.

The vote occurred two days after the conference ousted congresswoman Liz Cheney, a conservative stalwart and daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, from the post over her repeated criticism of Trump and her refusal to embrace his false claims of election fraud.

Trump, whose grip on the party has tightened with Stefanik's elevation, immediately congratulated her for the "overwhelming victory.""The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!" the former president said.

