Republicans propose temporary compromise to avoid US debt default

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Republicans offered Democrats a compromise on Wednesday to break a deadlock on extending the US debt limit that could avert a calamitous default expected in under two weeks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell set out a path forward that would involve allowing an emergency extension to pass as soon as possible to punt the problem to December, giving the ruling Democrats time to prepare a longer term solution.

"To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will... allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed Dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December," he said in a statement.