UrduPoint.com

Republicans Propose Temporary Compromise To Avoid US Debt Default

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Republicans propose temporary compromise to avoid US debt default

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Republicans offered Democrats a compromise on Wednesday to break a deadlock on extending the US debt limit that could avert a calamitous default expected in under two weeks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell set out a path forward that would involve allowing an emergency extension to pass as soon as possible to punt the problem to December, giving the ruling Democrats time to prepare a longer term solution.

"To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will... allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed Dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Dollar December Democrats From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

1 hour ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

1 hour ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

1 hour ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting ..

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.