Republicans reclaim US Senate seat in Alabama: networks

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A retired American football coach won his US Senate race Tuesday in Alabama, providing Republicans a vital win as President Donald Trump's party scrambles to preserve its majority in the chamber.

Tommy Tuberville, 66, handily defeated Democratic Senator Doug Jones -- seen as the most vulnerable Democrat this election cycle -- in the Gulf Coast state, ABC news and NBC News projected.

Jones had faced very steep reelection odds in a ruby-red southern state after winning in a special election upset in 2017 against Roy Moore, a flawed Republican candidate who had faced sexual misconduct allegations.

