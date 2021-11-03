Republicans set to tank US voting rights push again

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Democrats said Tuesday they were putting voting rights protections on the Senate floor to combat a wave of new restrictions in conservative states, despite Republican opposition that is sure to thwart the effort.

Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade.

The legislation being introduced on Wednesday also reinstates a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the Federal Justice Department.

The House passed the bill in August but it was modified to build support in the Senate, where Republicans have blocked previous House-passed voting measures.

Even so, Senate watchers are expecting Republicans to object again -- their third straight block on even allowing debate on voting rights legislation -- ensuring it will not get the 60 votes needed to advance.

"We can't force so much as a debate if at least 10 Republicans don't join us and vote in favor of letting the Senate do its work on this most important -- this most vital -- of issues," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues on the floor.

"Senate Republicans shouldn't be afraid of merely starting debate on an issue we've long debated in this body and long supported in a bipartisan way in the past."Republican-run states have spent months leveraging ex-president Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights.

So far this year, at least 19 states had signed off on 33 laws that restrict voting access, according to the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice.