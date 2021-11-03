UrduPoint.com

Republicans Set To Tank US Voting Rights Push Again

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Republicans set to tank US voting rights push again

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Democrats said Tuesday they were putting voting rights protections on the Senate floor to combat a wave of new restrictions in conservative states, despite Republican opposition that is sure to thwart the effort.

Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade.

The legislation being introduced on Wednesday also reinstates a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the Federal Justice Department.

The House passed the bill in August but it was modified to build support in the Senate, where Republicans have blocked previous House-passed voting measures.

Even so, Senate watchers are expecting Republicans to object again -- their third straight block on even allowing debate on voting rights legislation -- ensuring it will not get the 60 votes needed to advance.

"We can't force so much as a debate if at least 10 Republicans don't join us and vote in favor of letting the Senate do its work on this most important -- this most vital -- of issues," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues on the floor.

"Senate Republicans shouldn't be afraid of merely starting debate on an issue we've long debated in this body and long supported in a bipartisan way in the past."Republican-run states have spent months leveraging ex-president Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights.

So far this year, at least 19 states had signed off on 33 laws that restrict voting access, according to the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Vote Trump Died August Democrats Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

8 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

9 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.