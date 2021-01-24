UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Signal Deep Resistance To Trump Senate Trial

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Republican lawmakers demonstrated Sunday that Democrats will have a fight on their hands to convict Donald Trump when the Senate next month opens its first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected on Monday to send senators a single article of impeachment passed in the House of Representatives that blames Trump for inciting the chaotic Capitol invasion of January 6, which left five people dead.

But as both sides prepared for what is expected to be a relatively quick trial, senior Republicans pushed back with both political and constitutional arguments, raising doubts that Democrats, who control 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber, can secure the 17 Republican votes needed to convict.

"I think the trial is stupid. I think it's counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country and it's like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire," Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told "Fox news Sunday."He acknowledged that Trump -- who had urged thousands of his supporters to flock to Washington and protest the congressional certification of Biden's victory -- "bears some responsibility for what happened."But to "stir it up again" would be bad for the country, said Rubio, a presidential candidate beaten by Trump in the 2016 Primary.

Related Topics

Dead Senate Fire Protest Washington Trump Nancy Chamber January Democrats Sunday 2016 Top

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

3 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

3 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

4 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

4 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.