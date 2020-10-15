UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans To Subpoena Twitter CEO Over Blocking Article Attacking Biden

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Republicans to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking article attacking Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Republicans said Thursday they will subpoena Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey over the decision to block a news report critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"This is election interference and we're 19 days out from an election," Senator Ted Cruz said, a day after the social network blocked links to the article by the New York Post alleging corruption by Biden in Ukraine.

Cruz said the Senate Judiciary Committee would vote next Tuesday to subpoena Dorsey to testify at the end of next week and "explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press." "The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on," he said.

"Twitter and Facebook and big tech millionaires don't get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election. That's what they are doing right now." Republican Senator Josh Hawley announced separately that he had sent letters to Dorsey and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg asking them to appear before his Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.

The hearing will "consider potential campaign law violations" in support of Biden with the blocking of the article.

The Post's story purported to expose corrupt dealings by Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

The newspaper claimed that the former vice president, who was in charge of US policy toward Ukraine, took actions to help his son, who in 2014-2017 sat on the board of controversial Ukraine energy company Burisma.

But the newspaper's source for the information raised questions.

It cited records on a drive allegedly copied from a computer said to have been abandoned by Hunter Biden, that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave to the Post.

The report also made claims about Joe Biden's actions in Ukraine which were contrary to the record.

Wary of "fake news" campaigns, both Facebook and Twitter said they took action out of caution over the article and its sourcing.

"This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation," said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone.

The role of Giuliani, who has repeatedly advanced unproven and poorly sourced conspiracy theories about the Bidens and Ukraine, also raised flags.

The Biden campaign rejected the assertions of corruption in the report, but has not denied the veracity of the underlying materials, mostly emails between Hunter Biden and business partners.

Trump, who trails Biden in polls 19 days before the presidential election, blasted the two social media giants on Wednesday.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of 'Smoking Gun' emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost," Trump posted on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Senate Business Ukraine Vote Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Mark Zuckerberg New York Post From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

26 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

41 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Says Assumed Preside ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh extends Prof. Burfat's leave ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.