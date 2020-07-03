UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Boat With 180 Migrants In State Of Emergency: Charity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rescue boat with 180 migrants in state of emergency: charity

Rome, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Friday its rescue boat carrying 180 migrants was in crisis and needed to disembark immediately as conditions had deteriorated and violence erupted on board.

The charity group said it had called a state of emergency on board, saying the safety of the migrants and crew could no longer be guaranteed.

The boat, which is in limbo in the Mediterranean off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa, has been waiting for over a week for permission from Italy or Malta to offload the migrants at one of their ports.

Tensions have risen in the past week, as witnessed by an AFP reporter aboard the boat, as migrants have become increasingly desperate to reach land.

"After seven requests for a Place of Safety to the relevant maritime authorities within the past week and six suicide attempts by survivors within 24 hours, the Ocean Viking has declared a State of Emergency.

.." SOS Mediterranee said in a statement.

The group said that a migrant had tried to hang himself early on Friday, while others "are showing signs of extreme mental fatigue, depression and acute agitation which has erupted into several physical fights among the survivors on deck," it said.

Two migrants had begun a hunger strike, it said.

On Thursday, two migrants threw themselves in to the Mediterranean, but were rescued.

The charity group said that it had received a negative response from Italy and Malta after its first request for a port, and no replies to its six subsequent requests.

Related Topics

Suicide Italy Malta Somali Shilling From Depression

Recent Stories

The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy

9 minutes ago

KP govt giving due opportunities to women: Abdul K ..

9 minutes ago

Remy quits Lille for promoted Benevento in Italy

9 minutes ago

Punjab govt submits report regrading trees cutting ..

9 minutes ago

TMA Gambit spray streets, Madrasas, Masajids, offi ..

20 minutes ago

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.