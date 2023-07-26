Open Menu

Rescue Efforts In Australia Continue To Save 45 Stranded Pilot Whales

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Volunteers in Australia on Wednesday continued efforts to rescue pilot whales who washed ashore a day earlier.

Around 52 out of 97 members of the pod of whales have died after the mass stranding on a beach in Western Australia's south, ABC news reported.

Animal experts, local rangers, and volunteers are attempting to rescue the surviving 45 pilot whales despite difficulties.

Parks and Wildlife Incident Controller Peter Hartley said that experts were painstakingly examining each of the animals before an attempt to float the survivors back out to sea begins this afternoon, according to the broadcaster.

Hartley praised the volunteers and others for their brave efforts despite freezing conditions, as it is now winter in Australia.

Western Australia Environment Minister Reece Whitby tweeted: "About to arrive in Albany where 97 pilot whales have tragically stranded at Cheynes Beach. It's a heartbreaking event but every resource has been put into action to save as many as we can."Last September, about one-third of 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's West Coast died while in October over 250 pilot whales died after a mass stranding at South Island in New Zealand.

