Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Rescue efforts in quake zone 'greatly' coordinated with Turkish disaster agency: Spanish team

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) -:Coordination with the Turkish disaster agency and local authorities during rescue operations in Türkiye's quake-struck Gaziantep was "great," said the captain of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) in the city.

"The coordination with AFAD (Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), was very great and with local authority too. So with our reach-out procedure, we achieved a lot of goals," Capt. Juan Rodriguez Juste, part of a group of Spaniards sent to help Türkiye in the wake of Monday's quakes, told Anadolu.

Noting that his team carried out two rescue operations in Gaziantep so far, Rodriguez said the first was on Wednesday in Islahiye where his unit supported the Turkish team in rescuing two people.

The second came on day five of the disaster when the unit saved two little children and their mother in Nurdagi.

"We got all the information from the coordination point of AFAD. We went to the point where AFAD told us," the captain said.

He underlined that the UME "worked more than 20 hours" to locate the mother and children under the rubble of a collapsed building.

"The police (gendarme) and the local civilians helped us to accomplish the mission properly," he added.

He noted that a volunteer from AFAD was with his team from the beginning as an interpreter to make information flow as smoothly as possible.

