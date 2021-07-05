UrduPoint.com
Rescue Ship Picks Up Over 200 Migrants In Mediterranean

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Rescue ship picks up over 200 migrants in Mediterranean

Marseille, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking has rescued 203 people, including 67 minors, in recent days, its owner SOS Mediterranee said Sunday.

The migrants came from Egypt, Gambia, Libya, South Sudan, Syria and Tunisia, the non-governmental organisation said in comments posted on Twitter.

They were rescued in four separate operations since Thursday.

In once rescue in the waters around Malta on Sunday, Ocean Viking picked up 71 migrants who were in an overloaded wooden boat that had embarked from Libya three days earlier, SOS Mediterranee said.

They had used up reserves of food and water and four people "had to be evacuated on stretchers", the group added.

Since the start of the year, 886 migrants have died in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe, according to figures compiled by the International Organisation for Migration.

SOS Mediterranee says it has rescued more than 30,000 people since February 2016.

