UrduPoint.com

Rescue Teams Save More Survivors Of Powerful Earthquakes In Southern Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :More people were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings late Sunday as rescue teams from around the world raced against time to save lives in the wake of last Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Sibel Kaya was rescued from the rubble of a five-story building in Islahiye district of Gaziantep province. The 40-year-old woman was saved 170 hours after the quake.

Another miracle rescue came when teams pulled Erengul Onder, 60, from the rubble after 166 hours in Besni district of Adiyaman province.

Seven-year-old Mustafa was rescued in Hatay province by teams from Konya province after being trapped under the rubble for 163 hours.

Nafize Yilmaz, 62, was pulled from the rubble in Nurdagi in Hatay, Türkiye's southernmost province. She was also trapped for 163 hours.

Cengiz Polat, the 45-year-old father of Ozkan, Samet and Mustafa Polat, was pulled from the debris in Kahramanmaras province thanks to rescue teams' efforts to save him after he was trapped for 162 hours.

During the rescue efforts, Polat told the rescuers that he hit the stove next to him to make a sound.

A rescue team from the Golcuk Shipyard Command in northwestern Kocaeli province pulled 10-year-old Asima Baltaci alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Adiyaman. Asima was trapped for 158 hours. His first wish, to eat Jelibon fruit gummies, touched the rescuers' hearts.

At least 29,605 people were killed by the two massive earthquakes, the country's disaster agency said Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Related Topics

World Syria Kaya Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Konya Adana Lebanon Women Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

40 seconds ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

9 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.