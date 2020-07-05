UrduPoint.com
Rescued Migrants To Be Moved To Quarantine Ship: Italy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Rescued migrants to be moved to quarantine ship: Italy

Rome, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Italy has authorised charity vessel Ocean Viking to transfer 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to a quarantine ship in Sicily on Monday, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

"I can confirm that they're authorised to move to the Moby Zaza, likely tomorrow morning," ministry spokesman Dino Martirano told AFP on Sunday.

