Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life From 22 Trapped Chinese Miners

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rescuers detect signs of life from 22 trapped Chinese miners

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Rescuers detected signs of life Sunday from 22 gold miners trapped underground in east China, a week after the workers were cut off by an explosion, state media reported.

The blast on January 10 badly damaged the exit ladder from the mine and the communications system, leaving authorities unable to contact the workers in the mine located near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province.

Rescuers on Sunday afternoon drilled down into the mine and heard "knocking sounds", the official Xinhua news agency said, although they still "needed confirmation".

Local officials plan to lower food and telephone lines into the mine, owned by the Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd., which was under construction when the accident happened.

Two officials have been sacked over the explosion.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

