Rescuers Fear Six People May Be Trapped In Taiwan Bridge Collapse

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Rescuers fear six people may be trapped in Taiwan bridge collapse

Taipei, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Six people were feared trapped after a bridge collapsed onto a row of fishing vessels in northeastern Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday, as it launched a rescue operation.

"As of 1:00 pm (0500 GMT), 10 people and two coastguard personnel were injured and there could be six more people who are still trapped in fishing boats. The rescue operation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

