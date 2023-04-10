Close
Rescuers Find Sixth Body After French Alps Avalanche

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Rescuers find sixth body after French Alps avalanche

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Emergency workers found two more victims of an avalanche near Mont Blanc in southeastern France on Monday, bringing the death toll from the tragedy to six.

A massive body of snow swept down the Armancette glacier in the Alps on Sunday, killing two mountain guides and four of their clients.

Searchers recovered the bodies of the guides and a couple in their twenties on Sunday, and the remaining victims were found on Monday morning, said prosecutor Karline Bouisset.

They were a 39-year-old woman and a man in his early forties who was "probably" her partner, she said.

One person also suffered slight injuries in the avalanche while eight others also swept up were unharmed, the prefecture said.

The avalanche occurred without warning on a sunny day, covering an area of 1,600 metres (nearly one mile) by 500 metres.

Skiing conditions had been "good" on Easter Sunday, the mayor of the town of Contamines-Montjoie, Francois Barbier, told AFP.

"I think it's the most deadly avalanche this season." Weather authority Meteo France had not issued any avalanche alert for the region, but a combination of warmth and wind may have been behind the disaster, local authorities said.

"It's a particularly alarming tragedy in such good conditions," said Dorian Labaeye, president of France's mountain guide union.

"We have tens of thousands of people doing ski touring at the moment in the Alps, there are usually lots of people on the Easter weekend and conditions are usually pretty stable at this time of year," he told the France Info radio channel.

President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter said he was thinking of the families.

