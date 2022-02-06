UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Free Moroccan Boy From Well But Condition Unclear: State TV

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Rescuers free Moroccan boy from well but condition unclear: state TV

Ighrane, Maroc, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Moroccan rescue teams freed a five-year-old boy from a well late Saturday after a painstaking five-day operation but his condition remained unclear after his long ordeal, state television said.

Footage from the accident site showed an ambulance reversing into the deep cut that rescue teams had excavated alongside the well shaft then driving off under floodlights through the crowds of well-wishers who have gathered for days.

The boy's ordeal since he fell down the 32 metre (100 foot) shaft on Tuesday afternoon had gripped residents of the North African kingdom and beyond, also sparking sympathy in neighbouring Algeria, a regional rival.

>