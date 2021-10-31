UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Race To Reach 9 Firefighters In Brazil Cave

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Rescuers race to reach 9 firefighters in Brazil cave

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :First responders on Sunday were racing to rescue nine Brazilian firefighters who remained trapped in a cave after its roof collapsed while they were training inside, authorities said.

The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter.

"The roof of the cave collapsed," trapping part of the group, it said.

According to a statement from the Altinopolis mayor's office, "currently nine victims remain underground." A previous report said 15 were still buried, and that three of the victims who were rescued suffered fractures and hypothermia.

Five people in total were taken to a local hospital and discharged, according to the mayor's office.

Police and emergency health teams have joined firefighters in a desperate effort to free those still trapped, but the work has been hampered by heavy rains.

Access to the remote site is difficult and threats of new collapses have complicated the rescue.

Speaking to GloboNews, Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors participating in the training, explained that the group had planned to spend the night inside the cave.

"What happened is that the entrance to the place they were in collapsed. I'm desperate," she said next to relatives of other firefighters who anxiously awaited word on the rescue effort.

Altinopolis is known for its caves, a major regional tourist attraction.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Twitter Sao Paulo SITE Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planningâ€™ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

52 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

3 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

3 hours ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.