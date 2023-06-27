Open Menu

Rescuers Recover Six Bodies Of Plane Crash Victims In Eastern Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Rescuers recover six bodies of plane crash victims in eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Rescuers on Tuesday managed to recover six bodies of the victims from a small plane that crashed in the mountainous area in Indonesia's eastern province of Highland Papua last Friday.

Marinus Ohoirat, chief operating officer of the Jayapura search and rescue agency, told Xinhua that the plane was completely burned with all people on board killed in the accident.

"We're currently evacuating all victims using helicopters to the airport in Wamena town," he said, adding that they will then be transferred to Jayapura, the capital of the province, for identification.

The plane, carrying two crew members and four passengers, lost contact with air traffic controllers seven minutes after departing from Elelim airport in Yalimo Regency at 10:53 a.m. local time last Friday. It was heading to the nearby Poik airport.

The wreckage of the Cessna Caravan aircraft was found by air patrol a few hours later on the jungle floor with smoke still rising from the plane. However, bad weather had been hampering the rescue efforts.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Traffic Jayapura Indonesia All From Airport

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

20 minutes ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

36 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

1 hour ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

3 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous