UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Rush To Extract 39 Canadian Miners Trapped Underground

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Rescuers rush to extract 39 Canadian miners trapped underground

Montreal, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Thirty-nine miners have been trapped underground in eastern Canada for at least 24 hours after an accident damaged the transport system, cutting off access to the main exit, the company that owns the mine said Monday.

None of the miners were injured in the Sunday afternoon incident, and they have had access to food and water, said Brazilian mining company Vale, which hopes to free its employees by Monday evening.

The company said in a statement that a heavy scoop bucket detached from and collided with the conveyance system, rendering it unusable.

But "the rescue crew has reached the miners and is starting to move them up via a secondary egress ladder system," Vale said.

"No one was on board the main transport system when the incident occurred," company spokeswoman Danica Pagnutti told Radio Canada.

"We understand this rescue will take some time and are very relieved to hear the miners are currently uninjured," tweeted Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, where the mine is located.

All operations at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario have been halted since Sunday, and Vale says it will conduct an assessment before resuming production.

The mine had closed in 1972, but Vale completed work and reopened it in 2014. In the first six months of 2021, about 3,600 tons of finished nickel were extracted from it.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Water Canada Company Sudbury Ontario Sunday From Ford

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

6 minutes ago
 DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Indust ..

DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

7 minutes ago
 PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

27 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

35 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner lauds security measures for Chehlum I ..

Commissioner lauds security measures for Chehlum Imam Hussain in Sukkur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.