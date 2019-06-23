UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Scour Rubble As Cambodia Building Collapse Toll Rises To 17

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Rescuers scour rubble as Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 17

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Rescue workers on Sunday picked through the rubble of a collapsed building in a Cambodian beach town in a desperate search for survivors, after the construction site accident killed at least 17 people.

One person was pulled alive from the flattened seven-storey building late Saturday, more than 12 hours after it collapsed in the beach resort of Sihanoukville.

By Sunday morning rescuers had scoured barely half of the debris of twisted metal, glass and large concrete slabs.

At least 1,000 rescue workers, soldiers, police, medics and construction experts have been deployed to the site.

Some wore hard hats and oxygen tanks as they searched alongside several construction diggers, while the relatives of the injured waited at nearby hospitals for news.

Rescuers pulled several bodies from the rubble late Saturday, shooting the death toll up to 17, with 24 injured.

A provincial official said "teams have searched about 40 percent of the debris", prompting concerns the toll will rise.

"We fear more bodies are trapped in the debris because the search has not reached the bottom of the building yet," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

It is not clear how many people were at the site at the time of the collapse, but a local official said earlier there would normally have been about 50 workers on the building site at the time.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

11 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

11 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.