Rescuers scour rubble as Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 17

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Rescue workers on Sunday picked through the rubble of a collapsed building in a Cambodian beach town in a desperate search for survivors, after the construction site accident killed at least 17 people.

One person was pulled alive from the flattened seven-storey building late Saturday, more than 12 hours after it collapsed in the beach resort of Sihanoukville.

By Sunday morning rescuers had scoured barely half of the debris of twisted metal, glass and large concrete slabs.

At least 1,000 rescue workers, soldiers, police, medics and construction experts have been deployed to the site.

Some wore hard hats and oxygen tanks as they searched alongside several construction diggers, while the relatives of the injured waited at nearby hospitals for news.

Rescuers pulled several bodies from the rubble late Saturday, shooting the death toll up to 17, with 24 injured.

A provincial official said "teams have searched about 40 percent of the debris", prompting concerns the toll will rise.

"We fear more bodies are trapped in the debris because the search has not reached the bottom of the building yet," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

It is not clear how many people were at the site at the time of the collapse, but a local official said earlier there would normally have been about 50 workers on the building site at the time.