Rescuers Scour Rubble As Cambodia Building Collapse Toll Rises To 18

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:40 PM

Sihanoukville, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Victims of the Cambodia building collapse were buried alive as they slept, a survivor told AFP on Sunday, as the death toll at the site rose to 18 and increasingly desperate rescuers picked through the compacted rubble for any further signs of life.

There are fears many more workers may be buried as rescuers had scoured barely half of the debris of twisted metal, glass and large concrete slabs after the seven-storey building collapsed on Saturday in the beach resort of Sihanoukville.

"I'm so lucky to be alive," survivor Phat Sophal, 37, told AFP over the telephone.

In an ordeal that began before dawn while workers slept, Phat Sophal said he spent around six hours trapped in the debris, before being pulled out by rescuers on Saturday morning.

"At around 4am there was a loud 'bang'... my floor trembled, suddenly the building went down. I was crushed by debris from my waist down," he said.

"My nephew and brother-in-law were also sleeping near me. Everyone was screaming and crying for help. A bit later I stopped hearing them.

"I don't think they have survived."Around 70 workers were sleeping on the second, third and fourth floors of the seven-storey building, he said.

The former fishing village of Sihanoukville has seen a construction boom buoyed by tourists to its dozens of casinos in recent years, with questions raised on the speed of development in a nation notorious for lax safety standards.

