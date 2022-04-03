Research explains coexistence of humans, snow leopards in NW China

XINING, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Researchers have identified a key factor that facilitates the coexistence of humans and large predators in the wild, based on a study of snow leopards living in the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China.

The findings were presented in an article titled "Spatial separation of prey from livestock facilitates coexistence of a specialized large carnivore with human land use," published in the journal Animal Conservation in late March.

The Chinese and international team of scientists studied snow leopards to understand how a large carnivore and its Primary prey -- in this case the sheep-like bharal -- could coexist with human land-use activities taking place in a large proportion of its range. The study focused on snow leopards in the headwaters of the three rivers of Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang, in northwest China's Qinghai Province.