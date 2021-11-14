UrduPoint.com

Research Finds Antibiotics May Reduce Underlying Risk Of Rheumatic Heart Disease In Children

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Research finds antibiotics may reduce underlying risk of rheumatic heart disease in children

SYDNEY, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:In a first-of-its-kind trial, an Australian-led research has shown that antibiotics have the potential to significantly reduce the underlying risk of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) in children and adolescents.

A team of international researchers were involved in the study led by the Melbourne-based Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI).

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and released to the public on Sunday.

In randomized trials of some 818 Ugandan children aged 5-17 years, the study showed that regular treatment with the affordable antibiotic, penicillin, coupled with early screening could effectively prevent the progression of the cardiovascular disease.

In the group of children who received the treatment less than 1 percent saw progression of the disease, compared with 8.2 percent in the untreated control group.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.