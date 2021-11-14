Research finds antibiotics may reduce underlying risk of rheumatic heart disease in children

SYDNEY, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:In a first-of-its-kind trial, an Australian-led research has shown that antibiotics have the potential to significantly reduce the underlying risk of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) in children and adolescents.

A team of international researchers were involved in the study led by the Melbourne-based Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI).

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and released to the public on Sunday.

In randomized trials of some 818 Ugandan children aged 5-17 years, the study showed that regular treatment with the affordable antibiotic, penicillin, coupled with early screening could effectively prevent the progression of the cardiovascular disease.

In the group of children who received the treatment less than 1 percent saw progression of the disease, compared with 8.2 percent in the untreated control group.