Researchers Confirm Australia's First Vulture Species

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Researchers confirm Australia's first vulture species

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Scientists studying ice age fossils have discovered vultures once lived in Australia.

In a study published on Wednesday, the team from Flinders University and the South Australian Museum confirmed the discovery of Australia's first vulture species.

The extinct raptor, named Cryptogyps Lacertosus, roamed the Australian skies during the late Pleistocene period.

Its fossil was discovered in 1901 and wrongly classified as an eagle.

The new analysis found the fossil was an old world vulture, 16 species of which are still living outside of Australia.

"We compared the fossil material to birds of prey from around the world and it became clear right away this bird was not adapted to being a hunter, and so was not a hawk or an eagle," Ellen Mather, a palaeontology researcher from Flinders University and lead author of the study, said in a media release.

"The features of the lower leg bone are too underdeveloped to support the musculature needed for killing prey. When we placed Cryptogyps in an evolutionary tree, this confirmed our suspicions that the bird was a vulture."

