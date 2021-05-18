UrduPoint.com
Researchers Design High-performance Catalyst For Seawater Batteries

Tue 18th May 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers from Tianjin University have designed a high-performance catalyst for seawater batteries operating in deep-sea and lean-oxygen environments.

A constant energy supply with a self-powered energy conversion device is crucial for the exploration of extreme deep-sea environments.

The use of dissolved-oxygen seawater batteries, which generate electricity by reducing dissolved oxygen, is promising, though their performance is limited by the ultra-low oxygen concentration in deep-sea environments.

The researchers reported a microwave-assisted heating method and achieved the ultra-fast synthesis of a high-activity catalyst with a strong oxygenophilic interface.

They tested the high-efficiency oxygen reduction and catalysis mechanism in a lean-oxygen environment, and established that the catalyst can work stably with the seawater batteries in ultra-low oxygen conditions.

The research was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials. The results suggested oxygenophilic catalysts have a critical role in the operation of seawater batteries in lean-oxygen conditions.

