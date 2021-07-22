UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researchers Detect First 'moon-forming' Disc Surrounding Exoplanet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Researchers detect first 'moon-forming' disc surrounding exoplanet

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :For the first time, scientists have clearly identified a ring of gas and dust circling a planet outside our solar system -- a discovery that could help reveal how planets and moons are formed, a study showed Thursday.

The disc surrounds an exoplanet dubbed PDS 70c, one of two gas giants similar in size and mass to Jupiter that orbit the star PDS 70, nearly 400 light years from our solar system.

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory discovered PDS 70c in 2019 using their Very Large Telescope.

Those observations combined with high-resolution images from the ALMA telescope, also in Chile, allowed them to conclude that PDS 70c's disk holds material that will allow moons to form around the planet, said the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Astronomers have known since 2006 that the star PDS 70 is surrounded by a very large ring of material but limitations on the observational equipment only allowed them to guess at the presence of a planet between the star and the ring.

"Our ALMA observations were obtained at such exquisite resolution that we could clearly identify that the disc is associated with the planet, and we are able to constrain its size for the first time," the study's lead author Myriam Benisty said in a press release.

Both planets discovered in the system hold major interest for researchers because they belong to a young star system.

The star PDS 70 is 5.4 million years old -- a spring chicken compared to our Sun, which has been around for 4.6 billion years.

Miriam Keppler, a researcher at the Max Planck institute and study co-author, discovered PDS 70b in 2018.

"More than 4,000 exoplanets" -- planets outside our solar system -- "have been found until now, but all of them were detected in mature systems," she said in the press release.

"PDS 70b and PDS 70c, which form a system reminiscent of the Jupiter-Saturn pair, are the only two exoplanets detected so far that are still in the process of being formed."The material surrounding PDS 70c is enough to form our moon three times over. Jupiter, which is a much older planet, has four moons and dozens of smaller satellites.

Related Topics

Resolution Young Lead Chile Gas 2018 2019 All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Satellites

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

2 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

2 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

2 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

3 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

4 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.