Researchers develop UAV-mediated drug delivery for first aid

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-mediated first-aid system for targeted delivery (uFAST), according to a recent research article published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Timely administration of key medications toward patients with sudden diseases is critical in saving lives, while the laggard transport of first-aid therapeutics and the potential absence of trained people for drug usage always lead to severe injuries or even death.

The new first-aid system allows for the unattended administration of emergency therapeutics-loaded transdermal microneedle patches for patients to relieve symptoms by a contact-triggered microneedle applicator, said the research article.

The researchers from Zhejiang University have demonstrated the implementability and safety of the new first-aid system in a severely hypoglycemic pig model by automatically delivering glucagon.