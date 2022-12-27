UrduPoint.com

Researchers Develop UAV-mediated Drug Delivery For First Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Researchers develop UAV-mediated drug delivery for first aid

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-mediated first-aid system for targeted delivery (uFAST), according to a recent research article published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Timely administration of key medications toward patients with sudden diseases is critical in saving lives, while the laggard transport of first-aid therapeutics and the potential absence of trained people for drug usage always lead to severe injuries or even death.

The new first-aid system allows for the unattended administration of emergency therapeutics-loaded transdermal microneedle patches for patients to relieve symptoms by a contact-triggered microneedle applicator, said the research article.

The researchers from Zhejiang University have demonstrated the implementability and safety of the new first-aid system in a severely hypoglycemic pig model by automatically delivering glucagon.

Related Topics

China Vehicle Lead From

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

52 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.