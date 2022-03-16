UrduPoint.com

Researchers Retrieve Earth Neutral Atmospheric Density

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Researchers retrieve Earth neutral atmospheric density

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have achieved the neutral atmospheric density in the altitude from 90 to 200 kilometers, according to a recent research article published in the journal Advances in Space Research.

The near-space atmosphere is simultaneously influenced by solar and geomagnetic activities, as well as topography, weather, and gravitational waves.

As a basic parameter to characterize the near-space atmosphere, the density of the near-space atmosphere can be used to analyze the physical mechanism of the sun-earth relationship and the coupling of the circle layer.

Space vehicles pass through the near-space atmosphere. The accurate measurement of near-space atmosphere density affects the precise orbiting, avoiding space debris collision and the reentry control of spacecraft.

The X-ray Earth occultation realized tomographic scanning of atmosphere density in near space by using a satellite platform and effectively operated the global real-time detection.

With the occultation data of China's Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT), the researchers from the Chinese academy of Sciences found that the atmospheric density retrieved by the new method is qualitatively consistent with previous independent X-ray occultation results, which are also lower than empirical model predictions, noted the research article.

In addition, the accuracy of atmospheric density retrieved results decreases with the increase of altitude in the altitude from 150 to 200 kilometers.

Related Topics

Weather China Vehicles Circle From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Saleem Baryar SACM chairs meeting

Ahsan Saleem Baryar SACM chairs meeting

10 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.3 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.3 mln: Africa CDC

10 minutes ago
 Robbers kills man over resistance

Robbers kills man over resistance

12 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland expands market access for people ..

Chinese mainland expands market access for people from Taiwan

12 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

12 minutes ago
 Govt to bear education expanses of children of Koc ..

Govt to bear education expanses of children of Kocha Risaldar blast victims

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>