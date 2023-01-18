UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :-- More than 50 research results on the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 mission have been published in notable academic journals at home and abroad, pushing China's lunar science research to the international forefront, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Over 150 scientists and researchers participated in the first Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample Research Results Seminar held by the CNSA on Monday. They discussed topics ranging from the characteristics of Chang'e-5 lunar soil samples, the history of lunar volcanic activities, meteorite impacts on the lunar surface, and space weathering to the new techniques for analyzing extraterrestrial samples, etc.

In 2020, China's Chang'e-5 mission retrieved samples from the moon weighing about 1,731 grams, the first lunar samples retrieved in over 40 years.

After the first batch was handed over to Chinese scientists on July 12, 2021, 65.1 grams of lunar samples have been distributed to research units in five batches, said the CNSA.

