Residential Blast In Jersey Kills One

Published December 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :One person was killed and several others were missing after a large explosion Saturday at a block of flats in Jersey's capital St Helier, police on the British Channel island said.

A fire was put out but emergency services are still conducting "significant work" at the scene, which has been cordoned off, the police said, as a line of ambulances queued up.

Around a dozen residents are still missing after the incident around 4:00 am (0400 GMT), Jersey police chief Robin Smith told reporters, urging people to avoid the area.

One person had died and two others were taken to hospital, he said, describing them as "walking wounded".

"There are of course a number of other people that are unaccounted for and therefore a search and rescue operation has commenced."

