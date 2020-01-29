UrduPoint.com
Residents Jump From Los Angeles High-rise Following Blaze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Residents jump from Los Angeles high-rise following blaze

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Residents jumped from a high-rise residential building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday as a fire engulfed the structure, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officials said the blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 am on the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza with an undetermined number of people trapped inside.

Television footage showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from the building and a helicopter lifting some of the residents to safety.

Details about injuries were not immediately known.

