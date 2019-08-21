UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Return Home As Canary Islands Blaze Weakens

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Residents return home as Canary Islands blaze weakens

Artenara, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Residents forced from their homes when a devastating wildfire erupted on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria began returning Tuesday, although firefighters were still battling to contain the blaze, officials said.

Flames as high as 50 metres (160 feet) had complicated the battle against the blaze burning since Saturday on the western slopes of the volcanic island located off northwest Africa, prompting the evacuation of several villages with a combined population of around 10,000.

But as winds fell on Tuesday, the fire was beginning to "stabilise" and residents were returning home, Canary Islands President Torres said in a tweet.

"The degree of severity we initially expected is much lower, which is very good news," Federico Grillo, the island's chief of emergency services, told reporters.

The decline in wind speeds prevented the blaze, Spain's worst wildfire this year, from entering the Inagua national reserve, which is home to the blue chaffinch, a rare native bird species.

There are only some 400 blue chaffinches left. Inagua was partly destroyed in another major fire in 2007.

The flames did enter Tamadaba, a national park north of Inagua, which is considered the "green lungs" of the island that lies at the heart of the Canary archipelago, but local officials said there was less damage than initially feared.

Many of the pine trees in the park "remain intact", Torres told news radio Cadena Ser.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Spain From

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

9 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

9 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

10 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

10 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.