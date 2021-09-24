UrduPoint.com

Resilient Economy Needed For Japan To Overcome New Challenges: White Paper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Resilient economy needed for Japan to overcome new challenges: white paper

TOKYO, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:Japan needs to build a resilient economy by finding methods to curb COVID-19 infections and promote economic activities concurrently, and by implementing reform measures to improve the business environment, a government white paper said.

Local media reported Friday that the white paper released by the Japanese government on the economy and finances for fiscal 2021 stressed the importance to build a Japanese economy capable of flexibly responding to emergencies such as supply chain disruption and climate change, as Japan was unable to focus on reviving the economy while struggling to contain the pandemic.

The annual government report said Japan's domestic economy stood in "a recovery phase but its pace is moderate," and needed to solve three pressing issues -- balancing COVID-19 measures with economic revitalization, strengthening supply chains, and promoting business restructuring and labor market liquidity.

The while paper called for practical ways including use of a vaccination certificate to revive consumption and help support corporate activities, given that more than half of Japan's population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Business Japan Market Media Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.