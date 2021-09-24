Resilient economy needed for Japan to overcome new challenges: white paper

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:Japan needs to build a resilient economy by finding methods to curb COVID-19 infections and promote economic activities concurrently, and by implementing reform measures to improve the business environment, a government white paper said.

Local media reported Friday that the white paper released by the Japanese government on the economy and finances for fiscal 2021 stressed the importance to build a Japanese economy capable of flexibly responding to emergencies such as supply chain disruption and climate change, as Japan was unable to focus on reviving the economy while struggling to contain the pandemic.

The annual government report said Japan's domestic economy stood in "a recovery phase but its pace is moderate," and needed to solve three pressing issues -- balancing COVID-19 measures with economic revitalization, strengthening supply chains, and promoting business restructuring and labor market liquidity.

The while paper called for practical ways including use of a vaccination certificate to revive consumption and help support corporate activities, given that more than half of Japan's population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.