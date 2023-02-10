UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Must For Global Peace: Rights Activist Dr Sardar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :President of Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) and senior human rights activist Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum has said that regional peace is not possible without the resolution of Kashmir issue.

"No matter how long India continues its oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ultimately it will have to hold a referendum, in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Otherwise, India's existence will be in danger", he said according to a press release.

He was talking to senior leader of Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Shiraz Tahir, President of local Mughlia Organization Abdullah Khokhar and Deputy Coordinator of INSPAD Youth Aamir Amin Malik were also present in the meeting.

He said that Maqbool Butt Shaheed, Afzal Guru Shaheed and Burhan Wani Shaheed were the icons of "our freedom who sacrificed their lives in their just struggle." "Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef's offer to India for resuming talks is a good sign, but bilateral trade should also be made conditional on Kashmir, and no matter of India should be given importance at the cost of Kashmiris.

"India must be asked to restore the special legal and constitutional status of IIOJK, and end massacres and atrocities and serious violations of human rights in the valley", he said.

He also urged the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute.

