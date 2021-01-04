UrduPoint.com
Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Only Key To Emergence Of Everlasting Regional Peace: Farooq Haider

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) Jan 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that durable and ever lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be established unless and until Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In his message issued Monday night on the eve of right to self determination day being observed at either side of LOC including Azad and occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he said right to self determination is the fundamental objective of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of this goal.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the People of Pakistan and Kashmir to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination.

He said Kashmiri people have been struggling for the stability, integrity and completion of Pakistan and this struggle will continue till the objective is achieved.

He said the stance of Kashmiri people was crystal clear and they have been struggling for the achievement of their internationally recognized right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations relevant resolutions.

He said India had denied the right of the Kashmiri people with the use of brute forces for the last over seven decades and had ignored the resolutions passed by the world body on Kashmir.

He urged upon the United Nations to play its effective role and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.

