Rest Of Collapsed Florida Apartment Block Demolished: AFP

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:30 AM

Rest of collapsed Florida apartment block demolished: AFP

Surfside, United States, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late Sunday ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims.

Video footage showed the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, outside Miami, being demolished 10 days after most of the building collapsed in the early hours of June 24. The confirmed death toll from the disaster is 24, with 121 people missing.

