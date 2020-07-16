Restaurants, mosques close in 'virus free' Turkmenistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Restaurants, bazaars and religious buildings were shuttered in Turkmenistan on Thursday as the government imposed a de facto lockdown in the reclusive Central Asian country that has yet to officially declare any coronavirus cases.

The closures come a day after a World Health Organization delegation ended a 10-day mission to the country where they raised concerns over reports of pneumonia cases and called on the government to adopt measures "as if COVID-19 were already circulating".

Speculation has been building that ex-Soviet Turkmenistan's authoritarian government was preparing to admit the country has some coronavirus cases after it recommended earlier this week that residents wear masks because of "dust".

An AFP correspondent saw several shuttered restaurants in the centre of the capital Ashgabat on Thursday.

Olga, a restaurant manager who gave her first name only, confirmed to AFP that the government had ordered her business to close and offer deliveries only until July 23.

An official in the country's committee for religious affairs told the Russian RIA Novosti agency that "mosques, churches and holy places of pilgrimage are closed as a preventive measure against the spread of infectious diseases.

" Some bazaars and supermarkets have also closed.

The state-run newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported that light aircraft had been deployed as part of a nationwide disinfection campaign aimed at "destroying pathogens of infectious diseases." "The epidemiological situation abroad continues to remain difficult," the newspaper said.

State television on Wednesday evening showed eccentric strongman President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov wearing a mask for the first time as he was pictured fishing while on holiday.

The khaki green mask he wore matched his army fatigues as he was shown catching four big fish and donating them to a children's summer camp.

Police had previously been seen discouraging citizens from wearing masks and face coverings were absent at mass government events overseen by Berdymukhamedov in recent months -- some of which attracted thousands of people.

Ex-Soviet Turkmenistan is one of the few countries in the world yet to declare any coronavirus infections. Others include North Korea and several Pacific Island countries in Oceania.