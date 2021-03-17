UrduPoint.com
Rested De Bruyne Returns For Man City Against Gladbach

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recalled Kevin De Bruyne amongst a host of rested stars from Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham for the second leg of his side's Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez also return as Guardiola again rotated his richly talented squad with City still in the hunt for four trophies this season.

Foden is expected to start as the false nine with no natural striker again selected as Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero were relegated to the bench despite scoring on the weekend.

Moenchengladbach have a mountain to climb in Budapest after losing the first leg, also in the Hungarian capital due to coronavirus restrictions on travel between England and Germany, 2-0 three weeks ago.

Gladbach have lost all six games since coach Marco Rose announced he will be leaving the club to join Borussia Dortmund next season.

Rose recalls Marcus Thuram from the side that started the first leg with Alassane Plea dropped to the bench.

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Borussia Moenchengladbach (4-4-2) Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl (c); Marcus Thuram, Breel EmboloCoach: Marco Rose (GER)Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

