Restoring French West Africa's Capital To Its Original Splendour

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 11:50 AM

SaintLouis, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :An intricately detailed balcony, a coat of fresh paint and large bay windows opening onto the street: this house, in Saint-Louis, northern Senegal, has regained its former glory.

Next to it, one building has been gutted and another is about to collapse.

The house is one of several that have recently been refurbished, part of a movement to renew the face of Saint-Louis, the former colonial capital of French West Africa, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000.

It follows a long period of political and economic decline that has left the historic architecture and other cultural heritage in a state of disrepair.

Amadou Diaw, a local business magnate, is trying to help "revitalise the city while preserving its identity".

He buys up old, dilapidated houses to restore and transforms them into museums.

He has opened seven so far, including one on photography, and says he plans to continue.

"We have to put this city on the cultural map of the continent," said Diaw, adding that he has already invested two million Euros into the initiative.

With its grid street plan, large, airy houses and metal bridge linking it to the mainland, the island of Saint-Louis -- which sits in the Senegal River delta -- still offers glimpses of a former era, when it was enriched by the trade of slaves, gum Arabic and animal skins.

The city's cathedral was refurbished in 2020. Then the French Development Agency (AFD) began renovating 16 privately-owned houses -- a 2.2-million-euro endeavour, to which the homeowners are contributing about 15 percent.

