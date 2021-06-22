UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restrictions Upgraded As Fiji Records More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Restrictions upgraded as Fiji records more COVID-19 cases, deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Fiji has upgraded restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country continued to witness growing COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Fiji recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 2,090, and the recovered patients reached 532, while the death toll stood at seven, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health is also monitoring the death of a 42-year-old man at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said the man's death is currently being investigated by doctors to determine if it will be classified as a COVID-19 related death.

Fong added that there are 1,542 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has been facing a severe outbreak since April this year, and the country has imposed more restrictions to curb community transmission.

The Fiji Police and Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) personnel have set up checkpoints to ensure that no one comes out of Qauia as a two-day lockdown started on Tuesday.

Qauia, a settlement in Lami town with a five-minute drive from capital Suva, was under lockdown after local infections were reported.

The Ministry said that the exercise is an opportunity to trace COVID-19-like symptoms and travel histories to detect potential infections.

Mobile Screening Teams would visit households of interest and the physical boundary would be determined by the RFMF COVID-19 taskforce. Health officials and Police teams would conduct screening, tracing and swabbing in the 48-hour lockdown period.

The ministry has also advised residents within the marked area to stay home and avoid any contact with people from other households.

Related Topics

Police Visit Suva Man Fiji April From

Recent Stories

ADNEC launches &#039;Tourism 365&#039; to enhance ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 663 new coronavirus cases, 27 mor ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance and Transport Auth ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours ..

39 minutes ago

India reports 42,640 new coronavirus infections, 1 ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.72 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.