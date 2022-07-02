- Home
Result Of Japan V France Rugby Union Test
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM
Toyota City, Japan, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :result of the first rugby union Test between Japan v France at Toyota Stadium on Saturday: Japan 23 France 42H-t: 13-13France lead two-Test series 1-0
