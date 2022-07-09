- Home
Result Of Japan V France Rugby Union Test
Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM
Tokyo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :result of second Japan v France rugby union Test at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday: Japan 15 France 20 H-t: 15-7
