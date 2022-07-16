UrduPoint.com

Result Of The Australia V England Rugby Union Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Result of the Australia v England rugby union Test

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :result of the third Australia v England rugby union Test at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 17 England 21H-t: 10-11Series: England win 2-1

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sydney

