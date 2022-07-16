- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Result Of The New Zealand V Ireland Rugby Union Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM
Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :result of the third New Zealand v Ireland rugby union Test in Wellington on Saturday: New Zealand 22 Ireland 32H-t: 3-22Series: Ireland win 2-1
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields
Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch
PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference
New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal
SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Protection of minorities, welfare among govt's top priorities: PM5 minutes ago
-
Biden to talk oil during Arab summit, concluding Middle East tour15 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's political crisis: What happens next?2 hours ago
-
Felix wins 19th world medal, Kerley scorches 100m heats5 hours ago
-
Felix's 19-year odyssey ends with another medal5 hours ago
-
Felix signs off career with 19th world medal5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Hall of Fame Open results - collated5 hours ago
-
Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open5 hours ago
-
Golf: British Open scores5 hours ago
-
Pilot killed after firefighting plane crashes in Portugal5 hours ago
-
Peacekeepers to leave strategic Red Sea island by year's end: White House5 hours ago
-
UK Tory leadership contenders spar over tax in first TV debate5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.