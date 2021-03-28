Result-oriented dialogue on Kashmir resolution- only route to ever-lasting peace in South Asia : Mehbooba Mufti:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 28 (APP):In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former "Chief Minister" of the IIOJK Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday emphatically said "resolution of Kashmir issue is the only route to peace in South Asia and clarified that Peoples Alliance for "Gupkar Declaration" (PAGD), has been formed for a bigger cause but not for statements", says a report reaching here Sunday night from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to reporters after addressing a public rally at Budgam town in the bleeding vale of the occupied Kashmir the Mufti said "dialogue on much-delayed Kashmir issue is the only route to peace in South Asia and without involvement of Kashmiris India and Pakistan can't negotiate peace".

In reply to a question on "PAGD's" silence over an "Enforcement Directorate notice" to her, Mehbooba said "PAGD has been formed for a bigger cause but not for statements".

She said "irrespective of Abhinandan and Balakote India and Pakistan will have to continue dialogue over Kashmir issue".

On the reported resignation spree continuing since last two years in PDP Mehbooba said "PDP is a party which does not compromise on it's agenda on Kashmir resolution", the report added.