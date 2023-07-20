Result-oriented steps to control drug addiction in educational institutes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The incidents of drug addiction in educational institutions have increased concerns of civil society members highlighting the need to take result-oriented steps to control the looming threats posed by the menace to the future of young generation.

The presence of drugs in educational institutions and rising incidents of addiction are regarded by people as sword of Damocles directly related to many social evils in the society.

"First, I started smoking cigarettes in the company of my school fellows and later hashish in a deep depression after my family abandoned me following my unsuccessful marriage and unemployment," said Sajid Khan, a drug addict and resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

Sajid now living with his married sister was struggling to bring himself back to normal life but he has lost self-respect due to indulgence in the social evil of drug addiction.

He said that most drug addicts were mocked by youth and sometimes by children mainly due to their appearances and begging becomes their habit for purchase of narcotics besides a stigma for their families.

Dr Khalid Mufti, former Principal of Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Head of the Psychiatry Department said, "Depression and anxiety have mostly gained roots due to socioeconomic imbalances and unemployment." He said that vulnerable students were trying to find new ways to overcome depression and anxiety creating inroads for drugs to enter educational institutions.

"It is not only the easy availability of drugs in educational institutions that is affecting the minds of students but the environment is also pushing youngsters towards the abyss of drug use from where it is very difficult to return to normal life," he explained.

Dr Mufti said, "Society has passed through various forms of transformation during the last 30 years, and the depression cannot decrease by simply visiting a park or watching a movie in the cozy environment of the home." He said, "The scenario demands adopting a more pragmatic and result-oriented strategy that addresses the root cause of the problem besides creating awareness amongst people, parents, and students about the harmful effects of drug addiction." "We should also consider social and psychological factors that are associated with increased cases of drug addiction in our society," said Dr Khalid Mufti, who runs a rehabilitation center for drug-affected people." He said accepting rehabilitated students as a part of society was a factor that could provide drug addicts hope to live and survive with dignity.

"Rehabilitation of drug victims will be an insurmountable task and if the addicts were not provided chances, hope, support, and respect, it will be impossible for them to overcome the haunting of their past", he added.

He said changing the mindset of students about the use of drugs was of supreme importance that could be done through proper counseling and orientation.

Dr Khalid Mufti suggested community mobilization and changing the mindset of people to support drug addicts, saying it would give them confidence in having social support and courage to survive.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government is also working hard to eradicate the menace from society. Therefore, the provincial government took various measures to control the spread of narcotics," he added.

The Social Welfare Department spokesman said under the 'Drugs free Peshawar campaign' thousands of drug victims were rehabilitated. Drug addicts including women and students were shifted to rehabilitation centers while chronic addicts with health complexities were shifted to hospitals.

"The campaign is aimed to collect data of addicts including college and university students, and take them to rehabilitation and detoxification centers." He said, "The business community has announced the provision of employment for rehabilitated drug addicts." "More drug addicts including ice drugs victims will soon be shifted to rehabilitation centers under Peshawar's drugs-free program." He said detoxification and rehabilitation centers in 12 districts including Swabi, Peshawar, DI Khan, Karak, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat, Nowsehra and Dir Lower were established.

He said directives to relevant authorities were issued to hold meetings with welfare organizations, industrialists, and concerned departments to impart vocational training to rehabilitated drug addicts.

"KP Control of Narcotics Substance Amendment Bill 2022 has been passed in March last year to control the use of narcotics and their smuggling. The legislation was also aimed to eliminate the use of drugs and their smuggling." Haji Ibad-ur-Rehman Advocate said, "Smuggling of contraband including ice drugs to educational institutions affects all the targeted efforts and underlined the need of bringing culprits to justice." "Every sensible person is concerned about the rise of drug addiction cases in educational institutions and the safety of his children," he added.

He said, "Security checks and strict monitoring of educational institutions can improve the situation." "A measure that can produce remarkable results is focusing on anti-drug education in higher education institutions," said Ehsanullah Shah, an educationist who runs a college in Peshawar City.

He suggested the establishment of drug awareness clubs for teachers and students at schools and colleges against the perils of drugs.

"The educational institutions need to plan co-curricular activities, art competitions, and sports events to divert the attention of students and involve them in healthy activities," he added.